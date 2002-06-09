Rafsanjani Stresses Promoting Tehran-Dhaka Cooperation

TEHRAN -- The Chairman of the Expediency Council Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani in the meeting here on Sunday with the newly appointed Bangladeshi Ambassador to Tehran, Abdullah al-Hassan called for the need to promote Tehran-Dhaka cooperation, IRNA reported. Pointing to the vast potentials for bilateral cooperation especially in the economic and cultural sectors, Rafsanjani noted, "Islam, culture, history are some of the common points between our two nations which can be considered as the building blocks to expand our future relations." He pointed to Iran's selfless hospitality of over three million Afghan and Iraqi refugees, and the burden of feeding and housing them, and added: "Despite the problems of sheltering a huge number of foreigners, Iranian government and people treated them as one of their own and did not restrict their activities and force them to live in camps and asylums." For his part, Al-Hassan pointed to Rafsanjani's visit to Bangladesh during his presidency and said, "Only the memorandum of understanding relating to the expansion of oil refinery and the establishment of Persian language institute were not implemented while the rest were all fulfilled.