Afghan Democracy Threatened by Royalists

TEHRAN - The Loya Jirga, or Grand Assembly of Elders, made up of 1,501 delegates, opens in Afghanistan today with the task of electing a government to rule for the next two years.

Defense Minister Mohammad Fahim said on Saturday his Northern Alliance faction wanted Interim Government Prime Minister Hamid Karzai to lead the future transitional government.

Furthermore, Afghanistan's Chief Justice Fazel Hadi Shinwari yesterday said that interim leader Karzai would be his first choice to head up new Afghan government for the next two years. "The Afghan Supreme Court considers him a good Muslim, a useful personality for the country. We support him fully and will ask members of the Loya Jirga to elect him to head the next government," he noted.

Shinwari also said that Afghanistan wants an Islamic system of government and its people would not accept a Western-style democracy or a communist regime. "Karzai is a good Muslim. He is punctual in offering his five time prayers, and during his rule the bloodshed ended in Afghanistan and he drew the international community's attention toward the people of Afghanistan. This is why we hope Karzai will be voted in as head of the transitional government at the Loya Jirga tribal assembly." Despite wide support for Karzai, a renegade warlord Padshah Khan Zadran, following a meeting with the former king Mohammad Zahir Shah, warned on Saturday the relative stability restored after 23 years of war would be shattered if the former king was not elected leader.

It seems that despite the consensus reached in Afghanistan's political circles on the election of Karzai for the next two years, some outside powers are using warlords like Zadran as a pressure lever against the Interim Government to secure certain concessions. Obviously, under the present circumstances in which the U.S. forces are stationed in Afghanistan, Washington is the most likely to benefit from undermining security, pressuring the Interim Government and the Loya Jirga delegates, or in short, derailing the nascent democratic process in this war-torn country.

Comments by U.S. military commanders in Afghanistan, who are on record as saying that there are serious hurdles in the way of providing security for the Loya Jirga tribal assembly, lend further credence to this assumption.