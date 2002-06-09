Police Seize 21kg of Heroin in Central Iran

YAZD -- Police in Mehriz city in the central Province of Yazd seized 21 kilograms of heroin from drug traffickers on Sunday, the provincial police told IRNA.

The drug haul was made possible through a carefully planned operation by special anti-drug police forces based in the province.

Police also arrested two suspected drug traffickers who were handed over to judicial authorities.

Iran accounts for 80 percent of the opium and 90 percent of the morphine intercepted in the world, according to the International Narcotics Control Board.

Iranian police seized 112 tons of illegal drugs and arrested 306,000 people on drug-related charges in the last Iranian year, which ended on March 20, 2002, according to reports.