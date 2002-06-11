U.S. Says It Halted Al-Qaeda Radioactive Bomb Plot

WASHINGTON -- Investigators thwarted a plot to detonate a radiation-laced dirty bomb in the United States by arresting a U.S. "terrorist" linked to Osama bin Laden's Al-Qaeda network, Attorney General John Ashcroft said Monday.

"I am pleased to announce today a significant step forward in the war on terrorism," said Ashcroft in a television address live from Moscow.

"We have captured a known terrorist who was exploring a plan to build and explode a radiological dispersion device, or 'dirty bomb' in the United States." Ashcroft said Abdullah al-Muhajir, 31, a U.S. citizen born in New York as Jose Padilla, who was allegedly plotting the attack, was arrested at Chicago's O'Hara International Airport on May 8, after flying in from Pakistan.

"We know from multiple, independent and corroborating sources that Abdullah al-Muhajir was closely associated with Al-Qaeda and that as an Al-Qaeda operative he was involved in planning future terrorist attacks on innocent American civilians in the United States." A radioactive or dirty bomb is a conventional explosive device containing radioactive material toxic to humans that can be fatal to people in the vicinity of the blast. It is also seen as an effective weapon for disseminating panic.

Top law enforcement and military officials said they foiled the plan before a target was selected.

"It was still in the initial planning stages, it certainly wasn't at the point of having specific targets," said Deputy Defense Secretary Paul Wolfowitz, who appeared at a press conference with Federal Bureau of Investigation Chief Robert Mueller.

Al-Muhajir did however have some knowledge of the Washington area, Wolfowitz said, adding that he had researched nuclear weapons and received training in wiring explosives while in Pakistan.

"He was instructed to return to the United States to conduct reconnaissance operations for Al-Qaeda." President George W. Bush said Al-Muhajir was a "threat to the country," during joint press availability with Israeli prime minister Ariel Sharon.

************************ A slurry bomber drops retardant on the Coal Seam fire west of Glenwood Springs, Colo.