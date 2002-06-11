Medicine for Treating and Destroying Tumors Proven on Mice

WASHINGTON -- A medication tested on mice has proven effective in treating cancerous tumors by attacking the blood vessels that feed them, according to a report published Tuesday.

"This is like a 'Trojan horse' approach to kill the blood vessels that supply solid tumors" without effecting healthy cells, said Dr. Michael Rosenblum, main author of the study appearing in proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

"We're using the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) as a carrier to deliver a toxic agent selectively to the tumor's blood supply, in effect starving the tumor," said Rosenblum, who is a professor of medicine at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, which is attached to the University of Texas, AFP reported.

The growth factor, used here as a vector, is a protein capable of inducing endothelial cell reproduction which line the heart, blood vessels, and lymph glands.

In the study mice were injected with human cells infected with prostate and melanoma cancers.

The tumors of the mice treated shrank to less than 16 percent of the tumors in untreated mice, said Dr. Philip Thorpe, professor of pharmacology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas, who also participated in the study.

A clinical trail of the drug is scheduled for later this year at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, where the treatment was developed, said Rosenblum.

The treatment is a new direction of anti-cancer research which circumvents a major problem of chemotherapy: Capacity of the tumors to mutate and become resistant to the drugs.