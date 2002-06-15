India Kashmir Chief Minister Escapes Grenade Attack

SRINAGAR, India -- The Chief Minister of Indian Kashmir Farooq Abdullah had a narrow escape Saturday when militants fired two grenade shells near a building where he was attending a function, police said.

One of the shells exploded in a stream 200 meters (yards) away, while another hit a wall of the building but did not explode, a police spokesman said. It was later defused by a bomb disposal squad.

Indian commandos whisked away the chief minister from the building in the Bemina area of Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar.

Police sealed off the area following the incident.

Since 1989, some 35,000 people have died in a Muslim rebellion against Indian rule in Kashmir, AFP said.