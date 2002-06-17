Eight Killed in Latest Aceh Violence

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia -- At least eight people have been killed in Indonesia's Aceh Province where soldiers are hunting separatist rebels, humanitarian workers and residents said Monday.

An unidentified male body bearing gunshot wounds was found in the Gandapura area of Bireuen district on Sunday, a humanitarian activist said Monday.

Unknown gunmen on Saturday shot dead an adult and a 17-year-old student in a drive-by shooting in north Aceh's main town of Lhokseumawe, a resident told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Officials said they could not immediately comment on the motive for the shooting.

Residents in the Susoh area of south Aceh said gunmen abducted and later shot dead two male residents of the area on Sunday.

A spokesman with the Free Aceh Movement (GAM), Ayah Manggeng, said both victims were abducted by police special Brimob troops.

"Many civilians whom they arrested always turn up dead the following day," he told reporters by satellite phone.

Another GAM spokesman, Ishak Daud, claimed Indonesian soldiers had shot dead three civilians during a search in east Aceh on Saturday.

Also in east Aceh, seven people travelling in a car were taken as hostages by GAM rebels during a surveillance operation on Saturday, police spokesman Dadek Ahmad told reporters.

Violence by the GAM, which has been fighting for a free Islamic state in Aceh since 1976, and government forces has claimed more than 12,000 people, including more than 600 this year alone.