Canadian Firm Dismisses U.S. Sanctions Threat Over Iran Contract
"ILSA is their business and their legislation. Our position is that everything is legal under Canadian and Iranian law and there is no need for sanctions," a Sheer representative was quoted saying by Middle East economic digest.
U.S. Congressman Tom Lantos introduced a resolution on June 4 demanding that the Canadian company cancels its contract with Iran under the pretext that it was a "state sponsor of international terrorism" and called on the president to impose sanctions, IRNA reported.
But the representative of Sheer suggested that Washington was looking for a scapegoat for its failed legislation, having backed down on previous threats to punish other non-American companies involved in projects to develop Iran's oil industry.
"Petro-Canada is also active in Iran but no action has been taken.
It seems they need a scapegoat now," he said. The representative suggested that the worst outcome would be a ban on the company's employees traveling to the U.S. The renewed U.S. threats come after Sheer won a 49 per cent stake in the $88 million project to increase the production of Masjid-e Soleiman onshore oil field in Khozestan to 25,000 barrel per day under a four-year buy-back service arrangement.