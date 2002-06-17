Canadian Firm Dismisses U.S. Sanctions Threat Over Iran Contract

LONDON -- Sheer energy of Canada is committed to pressing ahead with its debut project in Iran despite renewed threats of U.S. sanctions under Washington controversial extraterritorial Iran- Libya Sanctions Act (ILSA).

"ILSA is their business and their legislation. Our position is that everything is legal under Canadian and Iranian law and there is no need for sanctions," a Sheer representative was quoted saying by Middle East economic digest.

U.S. Congressman Tom Lantos introduced a resolution on June 4 demanding that the Canadian company cancels its contract with Iran under the pretext that it was a "state sponsor of international terrorism" and called on the president to impose sanctions, IRNA reported.

But the representative of Sheer suggested that Washington was looking for a scapegoat for its failed legislation, having backed down on previous threats to punish other non-American companies involved in projects to develop Iran's oil industry.

"Petro-Canada is also active in Iran but no action has been taken.

It seems they need a scapegoat now," he said. The representative suggested that the worst outcome would be a ban on the company's employees traveling to the U.S. The renewed U.S. threats come after Sheer won a 49 per cent stake in the $88 million project to increase the production of Masjid-e Soleiman onshore oil field in Khozestan to 25,000 barrel per day under a four-year buy-back service arrangement.