Karrubi in Minsk to Prepare Grounds for Khatami's Visit

MINSK -- Belarus views the visit of Iranian Majlis Speaker Mahdi Karrubi to Minsk as meant to preparing the grounds for the future visit of Iranian President Mohammad Khatami to that country.

The Russian ITAR-TASS news agency Wednesday quoted an official with the Belarussian Foreign Ministry as saying that Karrubi's visit is an important stage "in the preparation of an official visit of President Khatami of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Belarus".

The official added that the Iranian parliamentarians and the Belarussian leadership are to discuss a broad spectrum of matters concerning bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, scientific and technical fields, IRNA reported.

The sides are to devote special attention to an exchange of views on inter-parliamentary cooperation and Belarus-Iran interaction in the international arena, and sign an agreement on cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries.

Karrubi is to meet with President Alexander Kukashenko, Prime Minister Gennady Novitsky, Speakers of the Upper and Lower Houses of Parliament -- Alexander Voitovich and Vadim Popov, respectively - as well as with Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikhail Khvostov and Minister of Industry Anatoly Kharlap.

Analysts here note that the intensity of Belarussian-Iranian contacts has sharply grown in recent months. Thus, Belarussian Foreign Minister Mikhail Kvostov visited Tehran in March.

Ahmad Masjed-Jamei, Iranian minister of culture and Islamic guidance, visited here several days ago. Gennady Nevyglas, state secretary at the security council of the Republic of Belarus, completed his visit to Iran on Tuesday.

Karrubi who is heading a ranking politico-parliamentary delegation on a three-nation European tour arrived in Minsk from Vienna on Wednesday for a three-day visit to discuss issues of mutual interest.

His ten-day tour that started on June 12 has already taken him to Finland and Austria.