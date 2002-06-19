Kerman-Zahedan Rail Will Link SE Asia to Europe
June 20, 2002 - 0:0
TEHRAN -- Incomplete infrastructure facilities and software problems are the main obstacles to developing the transportation sector in Iran.
Wednesday edition of the english-language newspaper `iran daily' quoted managing director of the islamic republic of iran state railway organization mohammad saeed-nejad in remarks published in the persian daily `tosseh' on tuesday that southeast asian countries are currently linked to pakistan by rail.