Don't Threaten Us Over Manulife, Indonesia Vice-President Tells Canada

JAKARTA -- Canada should let Indonesia's legal process take its course and not resort to threats over a controversial bankruptcy ruling against the local unit of insurance giant Manulife, Indonesia's Vice-President said Friday.

"I think Canada should not (overreact). We, you know, have a legal process which is in effect... but Canada should not try threatening us," Hamzah Haz told journalists at his palace.

"We know that as humans nobody is perfect," he said.

Haz was reacting to a newspaper report which quoted Canada's Foreign Minister as saying his country will look at all options, including sanctions, after Indonesia's Finance Minister Budiono said this week his government would not get involved in the dispute.

"We will be looking at just what international steps are available to us, particularly in terms of international financial instruments," Bill Graham was quoted as saying by Canada's ***National Post*** daily.

"We've made it clear to the Indonesian government that in fact if they want to receive foreign investment they are going to have a juridical system that is consistent with respecting that foreign investment. We'll keep pressing on them to do that," the newspaper quoted him as saying.

Manulife Indonesia has appealed to the Supreme Court against the shock June 13 commercial court ruling -- the latest round in a bitter two-year legal battle between the local unit of the Canadian firm and its former Indonesian partner the Dharmala Group.

The court granted a bankruptcy petition filed by the receiver for a Dharmala unit over non-payment by Manulife Indonesia of a 1999 dividend which had not been authorized by shareholders.

Dharmala was itself declared bankrupt in June 2000.

Canada's ambassador to Jakarta said Thursday that Indonesia has not done enough to end the long-running dispute.

Foreign observers see Indonesia's unpredictable and corruption-prone legal system as a major deterrent to badly-needed overseas investment.

Indonesian ministers have expressed some concern but said they could not interfere in the legal process.

Justice Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra, quoted by Friday's ***Kompas*** newspaper, reiterated the government would not intervene. He said, he regretted Canada's "unfair" politicking of the dispute by linking it to the consultative group of Indonesia, a body of foreign aid donors, and overseas investment.

The controversy will be raised by Canadian Secretary of State for Asia-Pacific, David Kilgour, who is paying a four-day visit planned before the bankruptcy ruling.

"I intend also to express our grave concerns about the Manulife bankruptcy case and I expect the government of Indonesia to take ownership of the issue," Kilgour said in a statement.

He was due to meet Energy Minister Purnomo Yusgiantoro and Trade and Industry Minister Rini Suwandi Friday afternoon before talks with Manulife officials.

the feud between Manulife Indonesia and Dharmala began in October 2000 when the Canadian firm bought bankrupt Dharmala's 40 per cent stake in their joint venture at a government auction.

A previously unknown company, Roman Gold Assets Ltd., contested the purchase by claiming to have bought the same shares two weeks earlier.

Manulife says Roman Gold is a front for the Gondokusumo family which had controlled Dharmala.