UNDP Offers Assistance to Quake-Hit Iran

TEHRAN -- Head of the Public Relations Office of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Roksana Shahpour, said here on Sunday that the UNDP has set aside 50,000 dollars to aid victims of Saturday's earthquake which hit 8 provinces of Iran.

During an interview with IRNA, she said that a group of UNDP experts was dispatched to the quake-stricken areas to assess the damage caused by the temblor, and that a delegation of UN experts on natural disasters is expected to arrive here from Geneva.

The official further disclosed that the Tehran-based UNDP Office is ready to receive and distribute relief packages to victims of the quake-hit areas.