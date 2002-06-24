GC Legal Expert Criticizes Multiple Legal Opinions on Role of Media

Dr. Esmaili , a lawyer-member of the Guardians Council, in a scientific session held Monday in Kowsar Theater of the IRIB on the role of the media, criticized the country's multiple legal opinions on what role the media should play.

In the meeting, Dr. Esmaili pointed to the consenting and opposing opinions raised on the media's pivotal role, and said, "In recent years there has been a lot of arguments about the media being only instruments to disseminate information and should therefore not take sides."

"It is not acceptable that the media should have the right of choice, and having a mission is contrary to the right to choose who to address or espouse. This is not acceptable from the scientific and theoretical point of view," he opined.

Dr. Esmaili also criticized the chaos that exists in the legal rules applied by the media, saying "in our country the press, the IRIB and the news agencies each apply their own legal rules. They should follow a uniform legal system."