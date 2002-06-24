Franco-German Rift Opens EU Leadership Vacuum

SEVILLE, Spain -- A rift between France and Germany has left a yawning leadership vacuum at the heart of the European Union, paralyzing the bloc's ability to settle pressing problems.

The 15-nation EU's latest summit in Seville demonstrated that the would-be leadership tandem of British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Spanish Prime Minister Jose Maria Aznar is no substitute when Europe's central motor has broken down.

Whether on the reform of EU institutions, the terms for the bloc's eastern enlargement, reform of the common agricultural policy or budget discipline, the two-day summit made scant progress because Paris and Berlin were on different wavelengths.

"The Franco-German axis no longer exists. It is in a deep crisis," one EU foreign minister said on condition of anonymity.

"There is no longer any common vision of the future of Europe. Their vision are increasingly divergent and that is a big, big, problem," he said.

The past week has seen daily Franco-German feuding over the new French government's desire to delay balancing its budget to deliver promised tax cuts, and the embattled German cabinet's determination to avoid any EU spending commitment before it faces voters in a general election on September 22.

Germany leaked figures showing France's budget deficit was higher than admitted and rejected a French bid to wriggle out of an EU pledge to balance budgets by 2004.

German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, keen to look tough on illegal migration in a difficult election campaign, fought hard for the EU to threaten sanctions on third countries that do not combat people smugglers and take back expelled asylum seekers.

French President Jacques Chirac blocked any such move, declaring: "You are not going to solve the problems by brandishing a sword, especially a wooden one." Blair and Aznar, an unlikely alliance of a center-left Briton and a center-right Spaniard, made the running before Seville, setting out an ambitious agenda on the main issues of fighting illegal immigration and reforming EU summits.

But their two big ideas -- using EU aid as an economic lever to stem migrant flows, and having EU leaders elect a president of the European Council for up to five years -- both bit the dust in Seville.

More humdrum proposals, such as splitting the EU's unwieldy council of ministers into one body to handle foreign affairs and defense and another to manage other EU business, fell foul of Europe's many coalition governments.

The lesson for many delegates was clear -- France and Germany may no longer be able to dictate the course of European integration, but when they disagree, little can be achieved.

"France and Germany have such divergent interests that once they agree, their compromise forms the basis of global accords," one diplomat observed.

Despite Blair's energetic diplomacy, which has taken Britain out of the sidelines of EU affairs and into the mainstream, diplomats say its influence will remain limited while it is not a member of the euro, the bloc's biggest economic project.

Now the issue at the nexus of money and power in the EU, the future of agricultural spending which swallows nearly half of the bloc's budget, is tearing Paris and Berlin apart.

Schroeder, who often acts as if he were running against the European Commission rather than against conservative challenger Edmund Stoiber, wheeled out his heavy artillery as biggest net EU contributor by threatening the future of farm payments.

"I expect concessions from those who profit from the CAP (Common Agricultural Policy)," the chancellor thundered. He demanded that member states co-fund agricultural subsidies instead of it all coming from a central pot -- a red rag to Chirac, the farmers' greatest champion.

The reelected French leader rejected any far-reaching overhaul of EU farm policy in a mid-term review due next month to prepare for eastward enlargement. Instead, he is insisting that the EU extend direct payments to farmers in new members.

"Chirac is obsessed by agriculture," one European commissioner said, noting that a U.S. farm bill just approved by President George W. Bush to give billions more in aid to American farmers had steeled the French leader's resolve.

The Franco-German clash prevented the EU from agreeing on what terms to offer candidates in enlargement negotiations due to be concluded in mid-December. The leaders pledged to present a package in early November but Schroeder immediately said he had not accepted any binding deadline.

The longer they delay, the harder it will be for the EU to stick to its enlargement timetable of enabling up to 10 East European and Mediterranean states to join in 2004.

Europe's two giants will have only a few weeks after the German election to bridge their sharp differences or risk blowing the enlargement process off course and opening a crisis of confidence in Europe.

"We will have a very tough debate in the second half of 2002," German Finance Minister Hans Eichel acknowledged.

Chirac put the turbulence down to the German elections and voiced confidence that a solution would be found once the vote was out of the way.

Schroeder, who may no longer be in office after September, sounded equally determined, Reuters said.

"Enlargement is politically such an overriding goal that it must be attained. That means the price tag should not be set too high...I won't allow the chance for enlargement to be destroyed by petty agricultural politics," he declared.