Serena Makes Short Work of Dominikovic

LONDON -- French Open champion Serena Williams made short work of Evie Dominikovic at Wimbledon on Monday, winning their first round center court encounter 6-1 6-1 in 42 minutes.

Australian Dominikovic could find no answer to the 20-year-old American's powerful serve and searing groundstrokes, producing only three outright baseline winners and none on the volley.

Williams suffered a minor lapse of concentration in the sixth game of the second set when Dominikovic, 22, earned a break point against the American's serve, Reuters reported.

But the second seed powered back with two unreturnable forehands, then broke the 103rd-ranked Dominikovic's serve with another skidding forehand return to take the match.