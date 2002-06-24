Brain Signal Link to Obsessive Behavior Discovered

NEW YORK -- A "cheerleader" brain signal has been discovered that may be linked to addiction or obsessive illness, researcher have reported.

Like an encouraging bystander at a marathon, the signal urges someone to keep working at a task to receive a reward. If over- active, it may contribute to obsessive-compulsive disorder or drug abuse, researchers reported in the journal **** Science ****.

The "cheerleader" signal was discovered in reward experiments with monkeys which had to complete a series of tasks in order to receive drops of juice. The signal seems to wind down just before a reward is reached. Knowing that a reward is a sure thing may be more important than actually receiving it, DPA quoted researcher Barry Richmond, from the National Institute of Mental Health in the U.S., as saying. "Imagine you're in a tall building, waiting for the elevator, but it doesn't come," said Richmond. Your anxiety increases, but then you hear a bell ding on the next floor, and you feel better, because you're sure what's going to happen next. The signal we saw is like that."