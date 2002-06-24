Mobilcom Chief, France Telecom Wage Bitter Battle Over Price of His Shares

FRANKFURT -- Gerhard Schmid, who was booted out last week as chairman of the German Telephone Operator Mobilcom by major shareholder France Telecom, warned Monday he would fight to force the French Telecoms giant to pay the highest price possible for his shares in the company he set up.

"I expect France Telecom to abide by German law and make both me and the outstanding shareholders a sensible offer," Schmid told the Monday edition of the ***Financial Times Deutschland***.

Banking sources have suggested the French group, which holds 28.5 percent of Mobilcom, is willing to pay only 10 euros per share for the 49.9 percent held by Schmid and his wife.

And it wants to pay in shares of its mobile phone unit orange rather than in cash.

But Schmid is insisting on a cash price of 22 euros per share, which he claims France Telecom agreed to back in March, AFP reported.

"I agreed with France Telecom on a price of 22 euros in March," Schmid said in a separate interview in the Sunday newspaper ***Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung***.

"The agreement was extended in May at their request, and I don't see anything which has reduced the value of the company since then." Under German law, if France Telecom wants to secure more than 30 percent of Mobilcom, it must pay in cash and the minimum price for any takeover bid must be at least equivalent to the average share price of the German company over the past three months -- around 13 euros.

Thus, it was unlikely that the stock market regulatory authorities would allow France Telecom to offer only 10 euros per share, Schmid told FT Deutschland, adding he expected the case to be examined by the authorities in the coming days.

Schmid also threatened to "club together with other shareholders to push through our joint standpoint against the French." Schmid is under no compulsion to sell and need not accept any offer he deems too low, and he and the other shareholders could effectively block any strategic decisions taken by France Telecom.

on the other hand, france telecom also holds the strings and is only willing to continue financing mobilcom if it can get its hands on schmid's stakes.

if it fails to do so, it could turn off the financial tap for heavily-indebted mobilcom and force it into insolvency, which would mean the loss of some 5,000 jobs and schmid would be left empty-handed.

mobilcom shares have come under heavy pressure in recent weeks, falling to an all-time low of 5.35 euros.

but following the announcement last friday that schmid was being ejected, the share rose strongly, closing more than 10 percent higher at 10.08 euros.