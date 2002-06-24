U.S. Justice Department Bent on Limiting Civil Liberties

In a recent editorial, the U.S. daily ********Los Angeles Times***** called President George W. Bush's decision to set up a homeland security department, with a budget of $37 billion, a measure to establish tyranny in the country.

Expressing doubt about the ability of the new department to provide security for the American people, the daily noted that in a democracy, power lies with the people. In view of Bush's recent decision, it said that people should ensure that the fear of terrorism would not drive the system to despotism.

Political analysts predict that efforts of the U.S. federal government to give the homeland security department unlimited authority would be met with public protests inside the U.S. During a presentation of infrastructure reform plans for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Bush promised that the changes would not violate individual or community rights and freedoms. However, the White House's new decision indicates that the promise will not be kept.

Currently, there are concerns that under the pretext of maintaining national security or combating terrorism, the new department would be allowed to operate without supervision, including congressional supervision, and that the organization would become a law unto itself.

The actions of Bush and his advisors since the September 11 attacks indicate that in pursuit of the goals of their so-called war on terrorism, humanitarian and human rights issues have no place.

The Patriot Act, approved by the U.S. Congress right after the September 11 incidents, gives the U.S. Justice Department blanket authority to form military courts and try those accused without necessarily observing due process.

In the proposed infrastructure reforms for the FBI, security officers are given the authority to search houses, arrest suspects and open the e-mail of U.S. citizens without being required to obtain court orders.

Undoubtedly, the proposed homeland security department would give the federal government even more authority to conduct searches and make arrests.

Although security became the overriding concern of Americans after the September 11 attacks, civil rights groups have also stressed the need to protect the individual and community rights of citizens.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) recently announced that the change in the FBI mission shows the insatiable desire and power-seeking attitude of the Justice Department, which is not committed to maintaining security but aims to limit the freedom of U.S. citizens.