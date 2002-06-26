Afghan Instability Threatens Russia, Central Asia: Russia's FSB

ALMATY -- The volatile situation in Afghanistan continues to threaten the stability of Russia and Central Asian states, the head of Russia's federal security service (the FSB or former KGB) Nikolai Patrushev said Wednesday.

"Until the situation in Afghanistan improves, real threats exist," Interfax news agency quoted Patrushev as saying during a visit to Kazakhstan.

The FSB director also warned that eliminating the remnants of Afghanistan's former Taleban regime and the Al-Qaeda network of Saudi-born extremist Osama bin Laden was one of the main tasks facing the international community.

Patrushev held talks in Kazakhstan with Nartai Dutbaeyev, the head of the country's national security committee (KNB), on efforts to combat threats to the national security of Russia and Kazakhstan, AFP reported.

The two sides discussed ways of countering terrorist and extremist threats inside Russia and Kazakhstan and incursions from outside by terrorist organizations, a KNB spokesman said.

They also discussed ways of policing porous borders in a bid to prevent the trafficking of drugs, radioactive material and illegal migrants, the spokesman added.