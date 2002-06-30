Chinese Diplomat Shot Dead in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK -- A high-ranking Chinese diplomat has been assassinated in the capital of Kyrgyzstan in a gun attack possibly linked to Muslim Uighur separatists, a Kyrgyz government official told AFP on Sunday.

The Chinese Consul and his driver were gunned down in the center of Bishkek late on Saturday, said Interior Ministry official, Omurbek Egemberdiyev.

"We have not ruled out that it is Uighur separatists drawing attention to themselves once again," the official added.

He was referring to a separatist group that was founded in the early 1990s in the Xingjiang-Uighur autonomous region of western China with the aim of creating a fundamentalist Muslim state called east Turkestan.

It is now based mainly in the neighboring central Asian states of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Eyewitnesses saw two young men carry out the murder, firing with a pistol at the diplomat's Mercedes at around 8 P.M., according to the Interior Ministry.

The assailants then fled in another car.

The Chinese Embassy could not be reached for comment.

Four Uighur separatists are appealing death sentences after being convicted for an attack on a Chinese delegation from Xingjiang visiting Bishkek in May 2000 in which two Chinese officials were shot dead and another wounded.

In March 2000, the head of the Uighur community in Kyrgyzstan, Nigmat Bazakov, was assassinated, according to Kyrygz officials for refusing to back the Uighur separatist group, called Shark Azatlyk Tashkilaty (SAT), or organization for the liberation of the east.

A court in Kyrgyzstan in January condemned to death for Bazakov's murder an Uzbek extremist fighting alongside Uighur separatists.

Kyrgyz law enforcement sources said that in the spring of this year they foiled a plot by two Uighurs to kill a Chinese diplomat, and handed them over to the authorities in China.

Uighur separatism has been cited as a source of regional insecurity at meetings of the Shanghai organization of cooperation grouping China and the countries with which it shares borders.

Xinjiang contains around nine million Muslims, mainly Turkic-speaking ethnic Uighurs, who form a majority of the population despite the rapid influx of ethnic Han Chinese settlers.