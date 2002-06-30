Australian Economy Tipped to Top the Global League for Next Year

SYDNEY The Australian economy is tipped to continue to outperform the rest of the world in the financial year beginning July 1 after it defied global gloom to become the world's strongest economy in the year just ending.

But analysts said Sunday that consumer spending may be the key to how strong economic growth is this coming financial year, as the housing sector loses some of the steam that made it the main economic driving force for the past year.

"Consumption will remain solid over 2002 and well into 2003, underpinned by solid employment gains and wealth effects from higher housing prices," National Australia Bank economists said in a statement.

They also noted that business investment should be a good support of economic growth over 2002/03.

"After two years of weakness, business investment improved in late 2001 - albeit mainly mining related," they said. "While current activity is still low, surveys point to a strong recovery from mid-2002." The Westpac-Melbourne Institute leading index of economic activity said last week that growth in the 6-9 months from April this year was likely to come in at 4.8 percent, which is still robust although down from the 6.5-7.0 percent recorded earlier in the year.

Westpac General Manager of Economics Bill Evans said the figures diminished fears about the economy overheating and pointed to more moderate growth for the rest of the year.

"We can probably interpret it as saying that this four percent pace that we currently have can be sustained for the rest of the year," he said.

Deutsche Bank senior economist Tony Meer said given the backdrop of global recession, the performance of the Australian economy was "a pretty fantastic result." He expects annual economic growth for 2001/02 to come in at around four percent.

Most Australian economists say the Reserve Bank of Australia will lift interest rates during the next few months from the current 4.75 percent to a peak of 5.75 percent, with the next 0.25 percent rise possibly coming as early as this week, AFP reported.

Reserve Bank Governor Ian MacFarlane, who will chair a meeting of the Central Bank board next Tuesday to discuss rates, said last week that the economy was strong enough to handle any shocks it may have to face in the short term.

"We have done so successfully twice in recent years when we faced the Asian crisis of 1997/98 and the world recession of 2001," he said in a speech. "This should give us some confidence that we can handle the next one - whenever it is -- as successfully.