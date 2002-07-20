U.S. Opposing Referendum in Azerbaijan

TEHRAN -- In a blatant interference in the internal affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a spokesman of U.S. State Department opposed a referendum in Azerbaijan on some amendments to the Constitution and called for its postponement.

There is a little time left to hold the referendum, Richard Butcher said, adding, the Azeri people will not be able to comprehend the content of the proposed changes to the Constitution, during this short span of time, he said.

The Baku government must have discussed the details of the referendum with such international communities as the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Meanwhile, the social attache of the U.S. Embassy in Baku said that his country follows the process with keen interest, according to the Central News Bureau. He expressed concern about the holding of the referendum.

The postponement of the referendum will be in the interest of the Republic of Azerbaijan, he said.

Also the U.S. representative in the OSCE in a harsh statement called on Baku to postpone the referendum.

Given the particular conditions of his country, the Azeri President Haider Aliyev, has called for amendment to the Constitution.