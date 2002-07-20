Study Shows Laughter Indeed Good Medicine for Stressed Students

KUALA LUMPUR -- A study of a batch of 30 students at Malaysia's Universiti Malaya showed that laughter might indeed be good medicine for stressed students, DPA reported Saturday.

The students were put through deep breathing and laughter exercises to see whether stress could be better-managed, ****The Star*** daily said, quoting a neurophysiologist at the university, Doctor Abdul Aziz Kechil.

"Generally, participants reported positive results. They did not skip meals, their appetite improved, they slept well and felt healthier and relaxed," said Aziz. "The students felt composed and more confident in taking their examinations."

The report did not say whether students' exam scores improved.