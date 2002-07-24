TODAY IN HISTORT

1907 - Japan began a protectorate over Korea, giving Japan control over its government.

1909 - Frenchman Louis Bleriot made the first crossing of the English Channel by air, flying his monoplane from Les Baraques, near Calais, to Dover.

1917 - Margaretha Geertruida Zelle, the Dutch spy known as Mata Hari, was sentenced to death by a French court on charges of spying for Germany during World War I.

1929 - Pope Pius XI became the first pope to leave the Vatican since the fall of the papal states in 1870.

1934 - Austrian chancellor Engelbert Dollfuss was assassinated in Vienna by Nazis.

1943 - Italian dictator Benito Mussolini was forced to resign after a meeting of his grand council. King Victor Emmanuel appointed Marshal Badoglio as prime minister.

1957 - Tunisia, formerly under French colonial control, became a republic with Habib Bourguiba as president.

1959 - The hovercraft made its first crossing of the English Channel from Dover to Calais.

1963 - The United States, the Soviet Union and Britain agreed on a treaty banning nuclear weapons tests in the atmosphere, in outer space and underwater.

1978 - The world's first test-tube baby, Louise Joy Brown, was born at Oldham General Hospital in Lancashire, England.

1984 - Soviet cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya became the first woman to walk in space.

1994 - Israeli and Jordanian leaders signed a historic declaration in Washington ending the state of war between them.

1996 - Burundi's Tutsi-dominated army seized power in a coup, outlawed political parties, closed the airport and land borders.

2000 - An Air France Concorde airliner crashed after taking off from Paris bound for New York killing 113 people - 109 on board and four on the ground.

2001 - Phoolan Devi, India's "Bandit Queen" turned parliamentarian was shot dead outside her home in New Delhi.