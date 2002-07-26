Italy's Envoy Predicts Ample Grounds for Iran-EU Cooperation

TEHRAN -- Italian Ambassador to Tehran Riccardo Sessa here on Wednesday said that there are ample grounds for expansion of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the European Union (EU).

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, he referred to the recent decision by EU foreign ministers on trade talks and expansion of commercial ties with Iran.

The foreign ministers of the EU in a meeting in Luxembourg on June 17 called for unconditional expansion of ties with Iran.

Campaign against weapons of mass destruction and terrorism is among the main areas of cooperation between Iran and the EU in the coming months, he said, adding that there is no doubt that there are other grounds for political discussions between the two sides which should be further developed.

On Italy's stance on the massacre of the Palestinians by the Zionist forces, he said the EU is willing to closely cooperate with Iran to help advance Middle East peace process.

Italy and the EU believe that both the Palestinians and Israelis enjoy identical rights, he pointed out.

As far as Europe is concerned, he said, Israel and Palestine enjoy equal right to sovereignty. "We believe that the two sides should be enjoying peace and security within specific borders," he said.

The EU attaches special attention to the Middle East peace process and welcomes the positive strides taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran toward this end, he said. Calling for the continuation of Iran's effective role in the Middle East peace process, he said, "We believe that Iran can play a very constructive role in this respect."

Highlighting the issue of 'terrorism' as among the most important challenges in the world, he said the world has reacted to this and every single country should play its role accordingly.

He described Iran as a very powerful country in the region which can play a very crucial role in the Middle East peace process as well as in Afghanistan.

"Iran has already exerted a powerful role in the region and there is no doubt that the country will pursue its antiterrorism policy in the future," he pointed out. In response to a question about U.S. leadership in global campaign against terrorism, he said, "I frankly admit that there is no global leadership in campaign against terrorism."

Referring to the September 11 incident, he said, the incident demonstrated that terrorism is a type of enemy without any borders and it can threaten every single individual or country and harm them.

Campaign against terrorism should be conducted collectively by the counties, he said, adding that Italy has adopted some very strict rules to seek cooperation and collaboration of the world countries, the U.S., in particular. On the expansion of Iran-Italy cooperation, he expressed satisfaction on the prospects of bilateral collaboration, adding, "We should strive to create a better situation to help broaden bilateral ties."

Italy will help Iran in the transfer of technological know-how, direct and joint investment as well as exchange of experiences in small-and medium-scale industries, he said, IRNA reported.

Italy's export to Iran stood at 1.17 euro in 2001 registering a 39 percent growth compared to the previous year.