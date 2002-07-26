Fedex Plane Crash Lands in Fla. 3 Crew Hurt

MIAMI -- The three crew members were injured when a Fedex cargo plane landed short of the runway at Tallahassee, Florida, on Friday, bursting into flames, a company spokesman said.

Greg Rossiter, a Fedex spokesman, said the Boeing 727-200 landed short of the runway on arrival from Memphis. "The three-person crew is being treated at a local hospital for minor injuries," he said. "We're very thankful they managed to escape from the aircraft."

Rossiter added that the plane was destroyed by fire.

`I can't speculate about the cause," he said, adding that a Fedex safety team was on its way to Tallahassee.

Memphis, Tennessee-based Fedex Corp., one of the top express package carriers in the world, delivers about 3 million packages a day, Reuters reported.