Four Die After Grain Ship Hit by Typhoon Off Japan

LONDON -- Four seafarers were found dead after abandoning a ship carrying grain that was torn in two by a typhoon off Shibushi, in southern Japan, Lloyds casualty reporting service said on Friday.

Fifteen crew members managed to make it to shore when the Panamanian-flagged "co-op venture" ran aground after drifting in heavy seas at 2150 local time (1250 GMT) on Thursday. The ship was later torn in half.

Four others were found dead, presumed drowned, following a bid to escape in a damaged lifeboat, Lloyds told Reuters.

The nationalities of the lost crew were not known.

The 68,683 deadweight ton vessel was carrying up to 40,000 tons of grain from New Orleans, in the United States, when the typhoon hit.

Oil was said to be leaking from the ship.

No other details were immediately available.