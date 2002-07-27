Iran Wins 'Unity & Friendship Cup' Karate Title

TEHRAN -- Iran took the gold medal of the international karate contests of the 3rd Unity and Friendship Cup ended Friday in Shahid Afrassiabi gymnasium of Shahid Shiroudi Sports Complex, Tehran.

Bagging four golds, four silvers and 7 bronzes, Iran stood top followed by runner-up England with three gold, two silver and two bronze medals. Spain finished third, winning one gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

Karatekas of 7 countries participated in the competitions, IRNA reported.