Tommy Suharto and Lawyers Mulling an Appeal

JAKARTA -- Tommy Suharto and his lawyers will Monday decide whether to appeal a 15-year jail term handed down by a court here for murder and illegal weapons' possession, one of his lawyers said Sunday.

"On Monday, we, the team of defense lawyers, will meet with Tommy at the Cipinang Jail to decide whether to appeal," lawyer Muhammad Assegaf told AFP.

The youngest son of former Indonesian dictator Suharto, Hutomo "Tommy" Mandala Putra Suharto, was slapped with a 15-year jail sentence on Friday after being found guilty of four separate crimes.

Cipinang is the state jail in East Jakarta where Tommy has been mostly detained since his capture after a year on the run in November last year.

Tommy was convicted on two counts of illegal weapons' possession, of masterminding the murder of a Supreme Court judge who had ordered him jailed for 18 months for graft in 2000, and of fleeing justice.

Assegaf declined further comment, including on whether he thought the sentence was too harsh or whether Tommy was likely to opt for an appeal.

Lawyers, politicians and rights activists have said that the 15-year prison term was too lenient considering that Tommy was found guilty of four crimes, three of which could have been punishable by the death sentence.

They also pointed out that two men commissioned by Tommy to kill the judge in July 2001 have already been sentenced to life in jail.

Tommy was convicted of ordering the drive-by shooting of judge Syafiuddin Kartasasmita, who in September 2000 had ordered him jailed for 18 months for a corrupt land deal.

Syafiuddin was gunned down by the two hitmen while driving to work.

The four-month long trial was seen by Indonesian media and foreign experts as a key test of Indonesia's corruption-prone legal system and its fledgling democracy.

During the autocratic rule of Suharto senior from 1966 to 1998 the rich and powerful enjoyed virtual immunity from the law.