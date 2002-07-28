Indian PM Vows Free Vote in Kashmir, Says No War With Pakistan

LUCKNOW, India -- Indian Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee on Friday pledged free elections in insurgency-wracked Kashmir and said there was "no question" of war with Pakistan, despite a six-month military standoff between the nuclear powers.

"I think it is time that fair elections are held in Jammu and Kashmir and for that, if need be, I shall even have president's rule," the premier told reporters in the northern Indian city of Lucknow, his home constituency.

The Indian cabinet can impose president's rule or direct control from Delhi, over a state in time of political instability, AFP reported.

Vajpayee is hoping the election in Kashmir due by October 14 will be incident-free, thereby thwarting criticism that the Muslim-majority state has not been able to choose its own leaders.

Separatists have already called for a boycott of the polls, alleging that the past votes that have brought to power Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah's National Conference Party were rigged.

Islamic rebels, meanwhile, have vowed to "sabotage" the polls and warned voters not to show up on election day.

The Himalayan region has been at the center of a six-month military standoff between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan, with New Delhi demanding Islamabad put an end to the infiltration of Islamic rebels into its zone.

Vajpayee acknowledged that tensions had eased but again ruled out any withdrawal of the hundreds of thousands of Indian troops on the frontier.

"There is no question of having a war with Pakistan, but right now we are not taking any steps to remove troops from the border," he said.

"I am willing to hold talks with Pakistan on all issues including Jammu and Kashmir, but for that I need the right atmosphere and cross-border terrorism should end first," he said.

Vajpayee also said he was ready for dialogue with Indian Kashmir's main separatist alliance, the All-Party Hurriyat Conference. "I have already expressed that I am always open to having a dialogue with them, provided they set no conditions."

The Hurriyat considers itself the representative of Kashmiris and wants tripartite talks among alliance leaders, India and Pakistan.

Indian officials expect a surge in violence in the coming months as hardline rebels work to scuttle the elections.

Army jeeps have hit two landmines in as many days, with one incident on Thursday killing three troops.

Another 17 people died in Indian-administered Kashmir Thursday, including five civilians killed together by unidentified gunmen.

Vajpayee's largely conciliatory tone over Kashmir on Friday came three days before he is to announce a reshuffle of his cabinet that observers believe may boost the role of hardline Home Minister Lal Krishna Advani.