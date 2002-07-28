Karrubi: All People Say U.S. Has No Right to Interfere in Iran's Internal Affairs

TEHRAN -- Iran's Parliament Speaker Mahdi Karrubi here on Sunday said all ranks of Iranian people with different political dispositions are committed to the Constitution and the integral integrity of the country and they all believe that the U.S. has no right to interfere in Iran's internal affairs.

The Parliament speaker reiterated the existence of democracy in Iran and the presence of the people in all social arenas, and stressed that the American president should not talk about reforms in Iran and the country's internal affairs. He added that Iran has a vigilant leadership, president and nation and does not allow others to decide their fate.

The Iranian Parliament speaker also noted it would be better for the U.S. president to put his house in order and don't care about reforms in Iran.

Karrubi asked U.S. President George W. Bush to stop jeopardizing the UN and Security Council (SC) efforts in taking necessary measures on the Palestinian issue.

Speaking at the Saturday session of the Parliament, Karrubi decried the Israeli ground and air strikes, saying the UN's decision to hold sessions over the rising Israeli crimes has been hindered by the obstacles set up by the U.S. "While the world have been condemning the inhuman Israeli actions, a certain government, without the backing of its nation, is lending its full support to the Israeli regime by all means, " the speaker said.

"The United States while disturbing the decision-making trend of international bodies and condoning the crimes of the Zionist regime, claims to be contributing to peace, friendship and observing human rights in other countries," Karrubi stated.