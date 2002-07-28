People Say U.S. Has No Right to Interfere: Karrubi

TEHRAN -- Iranian Parliament Speaker Mahdi Karrubi here on Sunday said all ranks of Iranian people with different political dispositions are committed to the Constitution and the integrity of the country and they all believe that the U.S. has no right to interfere in Iran's internal affairs.

The Parliament speaker underscored the existence of democracy in Iran and the participation of the people in all social arenas, and stressed that the American president should steer clear of commenting on reforms in Iran and should not meddle in the country's internal affairs.

He added that Iran had a vigilant leadership, president, and nation and did not allow others to decide their fate.

The Iranian Parliament speaker also noted it was better for the U.S. president to put his own house in order, rather than focusing on the reforms in Iran.

Karrubi called on the U.S. President George W.

Bush to stop jeopardizing the UN and the Security Council (SC) measures in dealing with the Palestinian issue.

Speaking at the Saturday session of the Parliament, Karrubi decried the Israeli ground and air strikes, saying the UN's decision to hold sessions over the rising Israeli crimes has been hindered by the U.S. maneuvering.

"While the world has been condemning the inhumane Israeli actions, a certain government, without the backing of its nation, is throwing its full support behind the Israeli regime," the speaker said.

"The United States while disturbing the decision-making process of international bodies and condoning the crimes of the Zionist regime, claims to be contributing to the peace, friendship, and observance of human rights in other countries," Karrubi stated.