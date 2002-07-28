EU's Solana Sees No Expansion for Afghan ISAF Force

KABUL -- European Union Foreign Policy Chief Javier Solana said on Sunday that Afghanistan should concentrate on improving its own security mechanisms rather than rely on the international community to police the war-torn state, Reuters said.

Rejecting government appeals for an expansion in the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), Solana said the EU remained committed to helping the country emerge from 23 years of conflict, but that it had to stand on its own feet.

"It is very important that the Afghan people have control of their own security," Solana told a news conference in Kabul during a one-day visit. "Afghanistan must have ownership of its security.

Solana was speaking just moments after the Afghan Foreign Minister, Dr Abdullah Abdullah, said the government was asking for an expansion in the role of the United Nations-mandated ISAF beyond the capital.

"Our position is for expansion. We consider it a positive step," Abdullah said.

EU member nations have been among the main contributors to the ISAF force, which has been charged with helping the interim administration of President Hamid Karzai police the capital.

Karzai has repeatedly said that improving security in the country was vital for economic reconstruction and investor confidence, but a string of incidents have undermined recent progress.

Earlier this month, Karzai's vice president -- a powerful warlord with great influence in the Pashtun tribes -- was assassinated as he left his office in the capital.

He was the second cabinet minister to be gunned down in Kabul this year.

Karzai has also asked U.S. special forces to take control of his personal security, and a detail of heavily-armed U.S. bodyguards accompanied him for the first time in public on Sunday when he opened a conference on landmines.

Solana said the fact that security concerns where still an issue in the capital meant any expansion of ISAF outside Kabul was a moot point. "Where the security incidents have been are in Kabul," he said. "Therefore it is not a good argument for the expansion (of ISAF) elsewhere in Afghanistan."

Solana said that the EU and other interested international partners would rather see Afghanistan's own security apparatus improved. "We are very much interested in the creation of a national army," he said. "We are trying to help construct a professional army of the right size and multi-ethnicity. The same for the police."

ISAF is already involved in helping train nearly 300 Afghans in close-protection security and bodyguarding techniques to help protect government ministers and other VIPs.

U.S. special forces have also given training to a battalion of soldiers to form the nucleus of a national army.

But many analysts say it could take years for an efficient national army and police force to emerge, and argue that the international community should help fill the gap by expanding ISAF to police other parts of the country.

Solana was due later on Sunday to hold talks with Karzai and also meet Afghanistan's king, Zahir Shah.