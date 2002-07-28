U.S. Drug Czar Says Mexico Makes Progress in Drug War

MEXICO CITY -- The top U.S. anti-drug official said on Thursday that Mexico, for years a weak ally in the war against cocaine cartels, has made dramatic progress in the last year and is now doing better than the United States, Reuters reported.

John Walters, the Bush administration's "drug czar," said a series of arrests of top people in Mexico's leading cartels had disrupted their operations and put them on the defensive.

The notorious Arellano Felix family based in the northern border city of Tijuana was hit particularly hard.

The cartel's mastermind, Benjamin Arellano Felix, was arrested in early March, a month after his brother Ramon -- the family's ruthless enforcer -- was killed in a gunfight with police.

"Mexico has done an outstanding job," Walters said on Thursday evening during a visit to the country. "The tempo and magnitude of disruption (to the cartels) and arrests of leaders of these organizations is like we have never seen before, in any country."

U.S. officials have for several years been anxious to praise any sign of progress in the war on drugs south of the border, even when there was evidence that some senior military officials, police chiefs and politicians were working with the traffickers.

But with President Vicente Fox's conservative government meeting its promise to crack down on the trade, Washington is now convinced it has a reliable and effective partner.

Walter's comments underlined a new confidence in Mexico.

"They have made remarkable strides in converting intelligence information into operational activity," he told a group of foreign correspondents.

"They are ahead of us," he said, adding that the United States has larger and more advanced law enforcement structures but is not yet using them efficiently enough in tackling the illegal drug trade.

Walters said there was evidence that Mexico's leading cartels had been forced by the government's offensive to divide their operations into smaller units, making it more difficult for them to keep supply lines and smuggling routes intact.

About three-quarters of South American cocaine destined for the U.S. market is smuggled through Mexico, but Walters said the cartels might be facing a cash crunch and struggling to keep up supply lines from Colombia.

"The Colombians are not willing to provide drugs on a credit basis. They want cash," he said.

Earlier Thursday, U.S. prosecutors said they had indicted a former Lehman Brothers account executive on charges of helping a former Mexican state governor launder millions of dollars in payoffs he received to protect a cocaine cartel. Walters said the policy of "following the money" would help crack the drug trade's operations but that the United States needs to step up that kind of investigative effort. "This is an area we want to do more in, obviously."