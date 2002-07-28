Tehran Environment Department Punishes Polluting Units

TEHRAN -- Tehran Province's departments of environment and industries will closely cooperate with each other for combating polluting industries.

In a report released by the public relations office of the Environment Protection on Sunday it was said that the ministries of Industries and Mines, Agriculture Jihad and some other organs will cooperate with the officials of Tehran Environment Protection for getting rid of polluting industrial units.

It said the unjustified and non-standard activities of the industrial and production units will entail close cooperation among all respective organizations and ministries.