BANGKOK -- Ten metric tons of illegal drugs went up in smoke Wednesday as Thai authorities held their biggest-ever narcotics bonfire, aimed at demonstrating the country's commitment to the worldwide war on drugs.

The annual drug-burn was held in conjunction with the United Nations' "No Drugs Day", which was observed in many countries, including neighboring Myanmar (Burma), where much of the drugs originate, DPA reported.

The flaming mountain of drugs, which was expected to burn for about 10 hours, contained 3,000 kilograms of methamphetamine pills, 2,000 kilos of heroin, 2,000 kilos of marijuana and smaller amounts of a variety of illegal drugs such as opium, Ketamine and ecstasy.

Anti-narcotics officials said the street value of the burned drugs was 5.3 billion baht (126 million dollars).