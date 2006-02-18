Iran, China hold conference in energy field at Kish

TEHRAN – A two-day conference on Iran-China cooperation in energy field kicked off Saturday in Kish Island, the Persian service of ISNA reported. Officials, experts and managers from both sides would be exchanging views on terms and conditions in common in order to foster mutual collaborations related to oil, gas and petrochemical industries.

Gholamreza Manuchehri, the executive director of Petropars Company, emphasized on ‘Iran’s look towards the East’ and considered it as a strategic policy laying the foundation for a win-win outcome for both sides. In the opening session of the event, he also encouraged the Chinese companies to invest in exploration, production and development sectors of energy in Iran while employing the latest technologies.

“This is an opportunity to espouse mutual involvement in both academic and human resources levels. Given China’s ever-growing economy and the energy demand that goes with it, Iran could offer distinguished prospects in many fields including that of infrastructural to China,” he maintained.

Experts from both sides will also talk about finance and banking as well as China’s role in Iran’s transportation sector during this unique gathering.

Iran-China economic ties on the rise: Chinese ambassador

Chinese Ambassador to Tehran Leo Jen Tung said in Kish Saturday that the current level of economic cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and China is developing.

Speaking in the energy confab on 'Expansion of Cooperation between Iran and China in Oil, Gas, Petrochemicals and New Energies', he said the current level of trade between the two countries had reached $10 billion.

Calling the two sides’ cooperation in energy sector as very significant he said there is a very promising future for both countries.

Chinese firms are ready to broaden ties in oil and gas sectors with their Iranian counterparts, he said.

"If the mutually signed agreements between the two sides are implemented, the projects which are underway would be successfully completed," he said.

The gathering is to end today.