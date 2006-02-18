Iranian culture and costumes on display at Iranology exhibition

TEHRAN -- Tehran’s 2nd Iranology Exhibition, currently underway at the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA), provides an opportunity for Iranian children to become familiar with Iranian civilization, culture, and costumes over the course of history, the IIDCYA Public Relations Office announced on Saturday.

The exhibition features 140 books by Iranian authors, including Mohammadreza Yusefi, Naser Keshavarz, Shokuh Qasemnia, and the late Mahmud Moshref Azad Tehrani (M. Azad).

Some of the books focus on legendary figures of Ferdowsi's Shahnameh such as Arash, Rostam, and Zahhak. Others focus on other Iranian cultural, artistic, political, scientific, and literary personalities like Bozorgmehr Hakim, Salman Farsi, Ferdowsi, Hafez, Sadi, Rumi, Professor Mahmud Hesabi, Amir Kabir (Mirza Taqi Khan), and Mohammad-Taqi Bahar (Malek al-Shoara).

The organizers aim to introduce Iranian art, literature, and culture during the ancient, early Islamic, and modern eras through paintings, graphic art, sculptures, calligraphy works, and maquettes.

The exhibition is also being held to highlight events related to the Islamic Revolution and the Sacred Defense (1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war) and also to provide children with information on the lives of religious and revolutionary figures including martyrs Mostafa Chamran, Mohammad Hossein Beheshti, and Morteza Motahhari.

Exhibitions on various themes such as works of illustrators who focus on legendary themes, the evolution of calligraphy in Iran, traditional women’s costumes, photos of Iranian children, handmade traditional toys, the distribution of wildlife in Iran, and examples of locks and keys are being held on the sidelines of the event.

Painting workshops, film screenings, and competitions are also being held at the 2nd Iranology Exhibition, which runs until February 27.