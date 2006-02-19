Russia's overture can meet Iran interests if amended, says FM

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Foreign Minister Manuchehr Mottaki here on Sunday said Russia's nuclear proposal would serve Iran's interests if it turned into a comprehensive offer by holding talks and including complimentary terms and conditions.

Mottaki made the remark at a joint press conference with his Tunisian counterpart Abdulvahhab Abdullah.

Asked if Russia has set any precondition for talks, the foreign minister said, "We have received no precondition from Russia.

"Basically, all know that Iran does not accept any precondition. Hence, Russia has not set any precondition."

He said the Iranian delegation will attend the second round of talks with Russia in Moscow, adding, "The Russian proposal should be negotiated to help clarify some of its aspects and study more elements."

He said that the participating parties of the plan, the deadline for its implementation, enrichment site(s), and the kind of consensus among all sides involved in the nuclear talks with the Islamic Republic of Iran, are among such elements.

Mottaki said, "Iran welcomes negotiations and any plan or proposal that links the two important issues within the framework of its transparent principled policy.

"Iran's right to have access to nuclear technology is on issue and the other is alleviation of current concerns."

He underlined, "Iran welcomes any initiative or effort for linking the two issues together."