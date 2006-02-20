Small-scale enrichment offer positive but not what is desired: Elham

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Government spokesman Gholam-Hossein Elham said here on Monday the IAEA proposal on small-scale enrichment inside Iran was a "positive step" towards resolving the nuclear issue but is not what the country desires.

Elham's remarks were made to domestic and foreign reporters during his weekly press conference.

He stressed the Iranian nation's legal right to access nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, saying concessions on Iran's nuclear rights would not be sufficient.

"Access to peaceful nuclear energy is the country's indisputable right based on international regulations, the nuclear Non- Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and other treaties which Iran has signed," he said, adding that the right is legal and pursuant to national demand.

"To renounce this right at any level would be to cross the red line. We are not authorized to stop at this point but should take all measures to defend our rights," he further said.

Elham then urged all countries to officially recognize Iran's right to peaceful nuclear energy.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to move forward in this matter and will not withdraw," he stressed.

Iran's support for Palestinian movement, a political move

Elham also said Iran's support for the Palestinian Resistance Movement is legal, spiritual and political in nature.

In response to a question about the aim of the recent visit of the Head of Hamas political bureau, Khaled Mashal, and his entourage to Iran and whether its financial aid to the movement will replace that of Europe, he said that the country's support for the movement mainly aims to materialize the Palestinian ideal.

"Iran's support for the Palestinian combatants is a reality accepted by the human conscience as well as the world expectation of the people who have been unfairly deprived of their rights.

Elham noted that the Zionists are illegally supported by the world powers and the financial aid allocated to the Palestinian cause by the West merely aims to pave the way for the presence of occupiers in Palestine.

"These powers will be more helpful in promoting the Palestinians' freedom and independence if they stop providing the Palestinian Authority with financial aid.

"If the West stops supporting the Zionist regime, there will be no need to support the Palestinian Resistance Movement, given that the Palestinian people are determined to restore their legal rights," he added.

Replying to a question about the whereabouts of the three Iranian diplomats and one photojournalist abducted in Lebanon in 1982 and the government's policy in this respect, he said pursuance of the case is quite lengthy and complicated.

"To follow up the case of the kidnapped diplomats means pursuance of the value of human life and human beings who are entitled to live, and attain freedom, spiritual virtues and perfection," he added.

Stressing that the issue will never lose its significance to the government, Elham said that the vice president for legal and parliamentary affairs is in charge of the case.