Self-sufficiency does not mean closing borders to world: president

TEHRAN – At a gathering of representatives of nationwide unions on Monday President Mahmud Ahmadinejad said that self-sufficiency and development do not mean closing the doors of the country to the outside world, rather it means reflecting the Iranian art, culture, civilization and beliefs in products and exporting them to different parts of the world.

He said that the responsibility of the government is to build infrastructures, tackle the obstacles, and pave the ground for people’s participation in various affairs.

He also called upon all the Iranians to supervise the moves of the government from the lowest to the highest levels, saying that public supervision prevents corruption and diversion.