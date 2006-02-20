Hugo Chavez to Rice: 'Don't mess with me, girl'

CARACAS (AFP) - Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez launched a new verbal attack Sunday against U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, bluntly warning her: "Don't mess with me, girl."

Chavez has taken potshots at Rice since she called last week for an international "united front" against Venezuela and described the leftist leader as a "challenge to democracy" in Latin America. Chavez fired back last week by calling Rice "the imperial lady," and on Sunday deliberately mangled her name as "Condolencia," Spanish for "Condolences."

"She messed with me again," he said in his weekly "Hello President" television show. Chavez blew a kiss to the chief U.S. diplomat, but added: "Don't mess with me, girl."

Chavez has responded to U.S. criticism with verbal attacks, but also by threatening to cut off oil exports to the United States if Washington went too far campaigning against his government.

He has called President George W. Bush "Mr. Danger" and a "jerk." In 2004, Chavez had dismissed Rice as a "true illiterate" after she accused him of not playing a constructive role in Latin America.

While Washington often dismisses Chavez for excessive and provocative rhetoric, the Americans have kept up their end of the war of words.

Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld earlier this month likened Chavez's rise to power to that of Germany's Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

U.S.-Venezuelan relations have deteriorated since Chavez was elected seven years ago. He frequently accuses Washington of plotting against him, and has charged it backed an aborted coup in 2002.

Relations hit a new low earlier this month when Caracas expelled a U.S. naval attache on espionage charges, prompting Washington to retaliate by kicking a Venezuelan diplomat out of the United States.

Chavez vowed Sunday that Washington would fail in its bid to arouse international opinion against Caracas, and again accused the Bush administration of financing Venezuelan opposition groups.

"Venezuela is free and however much they may try to instigate internal movements here, we will defeat them," he said.

Despite the tension, Venezuela remains the fourth-largest supplier of crude oil to its northern neighbor, selling it about 1.5 million barrels daily.