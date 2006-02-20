Curtain to rise on Intl. Festival of College Theater in April

TEHRAN -- The 9th Iran International Festival of College Theater is to be held by the late April in Tehran.

Students interested in participating should submit works to the secretariat of the festival for the street play, research, essay writing, and translation sections no later than March 6.

A total of 70 works have so far been submitted to the street play section.

The jury has begun the second round of reviewing the submissions, which will continue until February 22.

Saeid Keshen-Fallah, Mohammadreza Khaki, Nasser Aqaii, Farzad Moafi, Shirin Bozorgmehr, and Katayun Feiz-Marandi are the jury members.