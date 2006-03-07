Imports estimated to stand at $37b next year
The document also says that industrial exports of five billion dollars and non-oil exports of $9.450 billion are among the government's targets for the next fiscal year.
The figures for the country's annual exports are nearly one-fifth of the imports value, it added.
Iran's non-oil exports are expected to surpass $8.5 billion by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2006), Customs Administration has said.
It said the volume of goods exported in the current year shows a 24 percent rise compared to the figure released in the previous year.
Some 6 billion dollars of non-oil commodities have been exported to different countries since the start of the current Iranian year.
The volume of goods exported in the current year shows a 24 percent boost compared to the figure released in the previous year.
The increased investment in production facilities as the most important factor behind the increase in non-oil exports and urged the government to provide more facilities for exports.
It noted that agricultural and industrial goods have high export value and enjoy competitive advantages and called for a revision in the infrastructure that services exports in order to boost this activity.