Imports estimated to stand at $37b next year

TEHRAN (IRNA) – A government’s annual document which is an amendment budget bill of next year (starts March 21), estimates the total imports to top 37 billion dollars.

The document also says that industrial exports of five billion dollars and non-oil exports of $9.450 billion are among the government's targets for the next fiscal year.

The figures for the country's annual exports are nearly one-fifth of the imports value, it added.

Iran's non-oil exports are expected to surpass $8.5 billion by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2006), Customs Administration has said.

It said the volume of goods exported in the current year shows a 24 percent rise compared to the figure released in the previous year.

Some 6 billion dollars of non-oil commodities have been exported to different countries since the start of the current Iranian year.

The volume of goods exported in the current year shows a 24 percent boost compared to the figure released in the previous year.

The increased investment in production facilities as the most important factor behind the increase in non-oil exports and urged the government to provide more facilities for exports.

It noted that agricultural and industrial goods have high export value and enjoy competitive advantages and called for a revision in the infrastructure that services exports in order to boost this activity.