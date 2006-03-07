Iran-Cuba Artistic Cultural Conference underway in Tehran

TEHRAN (MNA) -- The two-day Iran-Cuba Artistic Cultural Conference began yesterday at Tehran’s Honar Cultural Center.

The conference features film screenings and reviews, musical performances, and book and poetry sections.

Mohammad-Ali Spanlu, Mahmud Motaqedi, Hafez Musavi, and several other Iranian contemporary poets will be reciting their poetry at the event.

Critics Mohammadreza Moqaddasian and Mohammadreza Aslani will be reviewing the films "Goodbye Ernesto" directed by Puyan Shahrokhi, “Comandante” by Oliver Stone, and “Sacrificio: Who Betrayed Che Guevara” by Erik Gandini in the film section of the event.

The book “My Best Friend Che” written by Alberto Granado is also being reviewed at the conference.

Cuban Ambassador Fernando Garcia, UNESCO Secretary General in Iran Mohammad Tavakol, the head of the Spanish Department of Tehran University, Ali Feizollahi, film director Naser Taqvaii, and several other Iranian and foreign officials will be attending the conference.

The Iran-Cuba Friendship Association, Faragah Publishers, and the House of Young Movie Makers are sponsoring the cultural event in order to strengthen ties between the two countries.

The Honar Cultural Center is located on Jolfa St., near Shariati Ave., north of Seyyed Khandan Bridge.