Author warns of foreign-born Iranians’ loss of cultural identity

TEHRAN -- Italy-based Iranian author and translator Gholamreza Emami believes that expatriate Iranian literature experts and scholars should make efforts to introduce Iranian literature to the world, the Iranian Students News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Iranians living abroad are duty bound to repay their debt to their homeland by promoting Iranian culture and literature in other countries, he said.

He emphasized that this is not only a duty but also a labor of love.

Emami stated that Iranian literature experts must introduce Iran’s cultural heritage to the next generation of foreign-born Iranians, adding, “I’m really glad that Rumi is becoming more or less known and popular in several countries. “However, we should familiarize our own children with the Persian language before introducing it to the world. About 5 million Iranians are currently living in other countries. Most of them were born in these countries after the Islamic Revolution, and, unfortunately, they are not in contact with Iranian culture and language for the most part.”

However, there are still some foreign-based Iranian authors who care about Iranian identity, he noted.

Born in 1946 in Arak, Emami cooperated with famous Iranian authors and poets like Sirus Tahbaz and the late Mahmud Moshref Azad Tehrani, who was known as M. Azad, at the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults.

He has written several books including “Hey, Abraham”, “They are Alive”, “Be the Child of Your Time”, “Reality Higher than the Sky”, “Key”, “The Stories of Palestine”, and “The Beautiful Bird”.

In addition, Emami served as the Iranian cultural attaché to the Vatican from 1981 to 1986.

He also translated “I Dream of Peace: Children’s Written Responses to War”, a book in which children and adolescents explained their feelings during times of war and conflict in order to share their fears, their worries, and, most especially, their dreams of peace. The book was published by UNICEF two years ago in 23 languages.

“Although the book was translated into Persian long ago, it has not yet been published by an Iranian publisher,” he lamented.

It seems that Iranian publishers are only merchants who do not care about the cultural and social fate of the country, he said in conclusion.