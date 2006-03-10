Iran can expect more psyops: analysts

TEHRAN – The United Nations Security Council is to discuss Iran’s nuclear dossier next week, after it was sent a report from the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday.

In light of the gravity of the situation, the Mehr News Agency spoke to some political analysts on Friday to learn their views on the issue.

International affairs analyst Ali Khorram said that the Security Council will possibly issue a resolution against Iran.

Any resolution issued by the Security Council must be implemented, and it is mandatory for all countries to adhere to such resolutions, he added.

“At first, they might give Iran 30 to 45 days to implement the IAEA Board of Governors resolution, and then they will change their demand into an order,” he noted.

The Security Council will probably take the approach of economic sanctions and psychological warfare against Iran, which will undeniably influence the country’s economy in the long-term, he added.

“At the Security Council, the main director is the United States, and Britain undoubtedly supports Washington.

“The door of negotiation is still open, but it can only prevent the situation from deteriorating,” he added.

On the dynamism of Iran’s diplomacy over the past few weeks, he stated, “It was very good, but regrettably it was too late. “We should have started it after the September 24 meeting in 2005.”

Khorram described the role of Russia in Iran’s nuclear standoff as untrustworthy and said that over the past few days a good opportunity arose for identifying the position of Russia in the international arena.

Iran realized it cannot rely on the veto power of Russia at the Security Council, he said.

He also stressed that Iranian officials should refrain from any verbal conflict with the West.

MP Ahmad Pishbin of the Majlis Presiding Board said that the Islamic Republic has experienced sanctions for 27 years, so this is nothing new for Iran.

Iran’s scientific expertise is deadlier than nuclear weapons for the United States, he opined.

The country’s referral to the UN Security Council, despite of its full cooperation with the IAEA, was illegal and illogical and only proves the U.S. hegemony over the world, the MP added.

On the nuclear issue, the West, led by the United States, is seeking to place the rest of the world in a dark dead end and to introduce itself as the light that shows the way and as the savior, he observed.

Political analyst Abu-Mohammad Askarkhani said that in the current situation, the West is waging a psychological war against Iran and manipulating world public opinion through disinformation.

The United States is using the Security Council as a tool for psychological war to intimidate the Iranians, he added.

“However, no military or economic action will be taken against Iran by the Security Council,” he predicted.

Askarkhani went on to say that the only thing that can be predicted is that Iran will experience political pressure, which will even be imposed by Russia and China, but there is no possibility of a U.S. military strike in the short run.

On the Russian compromise offer for resolving the nuclear dispute, he stated that the Russians view the proposal as a trade deal which will have no benefit for Iran.

Under the proposed deal, Moscow would enrich Iran’s uranium on Russian soil.