Russia calls for international meeting over Iran nuclear crisis

MOSCOW (AFP) - Russia called Friday for crisis talks with China, the European Union and United States to reach international consensus on managing the standoff over Iran's nuclear program without taking action at the UN Security Council. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov described the situation as "critical" in comments posted on the ministry website, but said: "This does not mean that we must now all go to the Security Council and start demanding, threatening and carrying out threats. This just means that now everyone must get together and collectively sort out a new consensus on what our strategy will be at the current time."

Lavrov said that Russia, leading EU countries, and China were ready for such a meeting. "I am sure that the U.S. will also take part." However, U.S. Undersecretary of State Nicholas Burns rejected the offer.

The Security Council is to discuss the Iran dossier next week, after it was sent a report from the board of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

EU vows diplomacy can still solve Iran crisis

The European Union vowed Friday to press on with efforts to seek a diplomatic solution to the Iran nuclear crisis, which it still believes is possible despite this week's escalation of the standoff.

"We still can reach a diplomatic solution, we want a diplomatic solution," said EU External Relations Commissioner Benita Ferrero-Waldner, at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Salzburg, Austria.

"They should take the hands that we have held out to them to come to a compromise solution," she added, citing notably a Russian proposal to carry out uranium enrichment on behalf of Tehran. Austrian Foreign Minister Ursula Plassnik, whose country currently holds the 25-nation bloc's rotating presidency, added: "We will continue to work on a diplomatic solution."

"We are entering a new phase now," she added, referring to the referral this week of the Iran issue to the UN Security Council in New York.

"We remain committed to the same goals as before," she added.