Japan wants minimum UN dues for Security Council nations

TOKYO (AFP) -- Japan, the second largest contributor to the United Nations, called Friday for minimum dues for permanent members of the Security Council, forcing China and Russia to pay more or lose their seats.

Japan has threatened to slash its funding to the United Nations after failing last year to win one of the prestigious seats, in part due to strong opposition by China.

The proposal submitted to the world body would require each permanent member to pay at least three percent or five percent of the UN budget. Japan contributes 19.47 percent, second only to the United States at 22.0 percent.

"The Japanese government will proactively participate in negotiations over the rate of contributions to make sure they fairly represent member states' economies as well as their status and responsibility at the United Nations," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Despite wielding influence as permanent members of the Security Council with veto power, China contributes only 2.053 percent and Russia pays 1.1 percent of the UN budget, according to the ministry's statistics.

The proposal said Japan's burden would fall to 15.7 percent if both China and Russia were forced to pay at least three percent of the UN budget.

The burden of Germany -- which sought a permanent Security Council seat in the failed joint bid with Japan, Brazil and India -- would slip from 8.662 percent to 8.2 percent under the three-percent proposal.

Britain and France, the other "Big Five" permanent members, would be asked to pay slightly more. Britain's share would rise from 6.127 percent to 6.6 percent and that of France from 6.030 percent to 6.1 percent.

The 22-percent burden of the United States would remain the same.

China has campaigned to keep Japan off the Security Council, saying its neighbor has not atoned for its World War II atrocities.

The reform proposal also faced opposition from the United States, which backed Japan's candidacy for the Security Council but not the bids of Brazil, Germany and India.