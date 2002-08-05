Ayatollah Taskhiri: West Does Not Have True Image of Islam

TEHRAN-- Ayatollah Mohammad Taskhiri, secretary general of the World Assembly for Proximity of Islamic Sects, said on Sunday that the West does not have a true image of Islam and thus uses terrorism as a tool to confront Islam.

Taskhiri, who was speaking at the International Conference on Islam's Future in the 15th century A.H., pointed to the need to adopt a common strategy to confront Western plots against Islam and also presented his own ideas. He said: "The image the West and the Westerners have of Islam is an incorrect one both historically and from the point of view of accuracy." Taskhiri added: "The West and the Westerners have always looked at Islam from a coercive point of view, both ideologically and politically."

"Politically, we witness a flood of accusations against Muslims and even Islam itself," he said.

"Accusing Islam of terrorism is amazing.

Definitely, these accusations are meant to confront any kind of Islamic movement against Western colonialism and its interests," he further remarked.